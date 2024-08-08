A video of Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and newly married actress Sharon Ooja working out together in the gym has gone viral

The viral clip has got netizens talking, especially the moment Deyemi Okanlawon took off his top and started working out shirtless

Deyemi's comment about his female colleague, Sharon Ooja, also created a bit of a stir as he shared his thoughts about her mental and physical attributes

Nollywood actors Deyemi Okanlawon and Sharon Ooja have sparked comments online after a clip of them working out together in the gym went viral.

In the viral clip, newly married actress Sharon Ooja stirred mixed reactions online after she shared a hug with Deyemi.

A video of Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his colleague Sharon Ooja working out in the gym together trends. Photo credit: @deyemitheactor/@sharonooja

At some point, the pair were spotted flexing their muscles in front of the camera, and netizens couldn't help but share their thoughts about their time together in the gym.

Deyemi Okanlawon takes off his shirt

Netizens couldn't help but ask questions after Deyemi Okanlawon took off his shirt and continued working out half-striped.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor recently became a father again as he welcomed his third son with his wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

We also recall reporting that Sharon Ooja was at the centre of a major controversy surrounding her marriage to Nigerian billionaire Prince Ugo Nwoke.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Deyemi and Sharon Ooja's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@cima_nation_:

"Who else tot it was Nancy Isime."

@nelsonfrankdaye:

"But y u go remove ur shirt sir."

@mzkossie:

"Ahhh! I see thy hips growing sir."

@temi_stitches_cuts:

"I knew the video wouldn’t be complete if you haven’t removed your shirt."

@raymond_ofula:

"I love that you've kept at it and it shows."

@_veefancy:

"Steeze dey cry."

@biodunstephen:

"Ishkaba."

@1st_bernice:

"My two favs💕 in one video."

@art_by_leso:

"Oga Kunle is coming for you."

@ella__unusual:

"The removing of shirt is not necessary uncle D😫meanwhile I love the hashtags."

@dunniesmakeover_backup:

"Nikini. @kunleremiofficial come and see oooo. Otunti bere oooooo."

Deyemi Okanlawon talks about his wife's support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Deyemi Okanlawon sharing what type of woman his wife is to him.

Okanlawon revealed in his post that he had been broke lately and had recently summoned the courage to talk to his wife about it.

The actor said the response he got from his wife the following day blew him away.

