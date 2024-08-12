A Nollywood in the Yoruba movie genre, Okoya Samuel Adewale, has been declared missing by his colleagues in the film industry

Samuel was said to have not been answering his calls and not replying to his social media messages since last week

His baby mama and girlfriend also said that they don't know his whereabouts likewise, his family members

Okoya Samuel Adewale, a popular Nollywood actor, has been declared missing by his movie industry colleagues.

According to Emiralty Africa, the actor was declared missing a few days ago. A phone number has been shared so anyone with useful information about him can reach out. Fans were also advised to contact the police if they have any information about his location.

Nollywood actor, Okoya Samuel, declared missing. Photo credit @okoyasamuelladewale

Source: Instagram

According to information pieced together by Legit.ng, Samuel went missing since the first week in August, and friends and colleagues, including TAMPAN governor Owolabi Ajasa, Wale Sanusi, Zainab Bakare and Wunmi Ajiboye, among others, have been calling people to know his whereabouts.

Family members say she can't reach him

People close to the actor also contacted his family members, who all said they did not know where he was.

Legit.ng gathered that Samuel relocated to Ibadan, Oyo state, in July from Abeokuta, where he had lived for years.

Wale Sanusi, the actor's former boss, told Legit.ng that his phone has been buzzing with people asking about his whereabouts. He had advised his family members to go to the police station and report.

How fans reacted to the sad news

Netizens have reacted to the sad news about SamueI's whereabouts. Here are some of the comments below:

@femi_odion:

"Lord have mercy."

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"OMG!"

@apankufor1

"Is missing bawo Orehmi OKOYA"

@ewa_seun:

"Ahhhh Jesus Christ."

@ifedayorufai_anikeomoagba:

"Ha missing ke."

@gbemi_pepper:

"God protection over him."

@mumcienicole:

"He shall return hale nd healthy."

@iamadeniyitayo:

"Missing keh a grown adult."

@atinukeeyinjuola:

"Jesus."

@tiwabeautyplace0:

"May God bring him back oo."

@omo_akin533:

"May Almighty Allah bring him back home safely inshallah."

Jnr Pope wife missing

Legit.ng had reported that the president of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, had paid a condolence visit to the late actor's family, Junior Pope.

The AGN president shared a video of the condolence visit via his official Instagram page.

Fans of the late actor could not help but notice that his wife and kids were missing from the scene and have been asking questions.

Actress' body recovered after being declared missing

Meanwhile, Naya Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, 2020.

According to a statement by Ventura County Sherif, the actress's body was found near the surface of the water.

The sheriff said that the mother of one used the last of her strength to save her son before she died.

Source: Legit.ng