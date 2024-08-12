International Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has shown once again why many have started calling him Nigeria and Africa's most prominent artist of the 21st century

Clips from Burna Boy's recent concert in Romania has left many stunned at the kind of crowd that turned out for the show

According to details making the rounds online, over 100,000 people attended the concert and more were outside the venue trying to make their way in to catch a glimpse of Burna

Nigeria's global music superstar, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has made history again as clips of his recent concert in Romania go viral online.

The Afro-fusion star has moved on from his recent online tirade with some South African trolls to making history in Eastern Europe.

Nigerian global music sensation Burna Boy sparks emotions online as clips of his recent show in Romania go viral.

Clips of Burna Boy's recent concert in Romania have shocked thousands of his fans and haters, who were unaware of the type of followership he commands in the Eastern European country.

100,000 excited fans attend Burna's concert

Clips from the concert showed the venue completely packed, with the fans losing their minds as ODG performed some of his biggest hits.

Burna Boy's international reputation can no longer be contested. He constantly breaks into new markets, regions, and parts of the world that many Nigerian artists wouldn't dare tread.

See clips of Burna Boy's concert in Romania below:

Reactions trail clips of Burna's show in Romania

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip below:

@michael_welch537357:

"Omo Davido and wizkid self no Dey Burna boy level again. Once he come to stage performance. He just too good for the this thing."

@datingtomarry_:

"How did Nigerian music cut across all continents? This is magnificent."

@domingo_loso:

"Dude has gone up and beyond. Cemented his name in the global legendary status."

@swanky_of_portharcourt:

"Normally OUTSIDERS 🦍 don't make noise about this , it's normal for us , if na FC & 30BG we no go hear world for a week, BURNA have given your faves gap and that's fact ...I get am before no be property."

@lala_camilla:

"I’m convinced Burna can have a concert in NORTH KOREA 🇰🇵 and sell out their stadiums."

@litlesosho1:

"He is the number one Abeg no too much arguments on this talk anymore."

@ashivel_sml:

"Did u officially count to know that they were 100k people. Una lie don too much Abeg."

@amiableteemi:

"This man is just too underrated that’s the fact here."

@degreat4sure:

"Greatest to ever do it from Africa."

@big_teeocean:

"Somebody boldly said he’s ontop the world 🌎 and you people still have audacity to doubt him? The proof is Everywhere."

