The winner of the 2024 Miss South Africa pageantry has been declared Mia Le Roux

Singer Burna Boy joined Nigerian netizens to troll South Africans following Mia Le Roux's win

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina was bullied by SA netizens and made to bow out of the pageantry

The controversial Miss SA 2024 is finally over as a Caucasian South African, Mia Le Roux, was crowned winner at the SunBet Arena at Times Square in Pretoria on Saturday, August 10.

According to the reports, Le Roux, who is a marketing manager, model and part-time BCom marketing student born in Sasolburg in the Free State, was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one.

Le Roux's win has, however, stirred up discussion on Nigerian social media. It comes after South Africans bullied Chidimma Adetshina, making her bow out of the pageantry owing to her heritage.

See the moment organisers announced Mia Le Roux as Miss SA below:

Burna Boy, Nigerians react to Mia Le Roux's win

The Grammy award winner posted a picture of Mia Le Roux on his X handle while trolling SAs.

See Burna Boy's tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled other reactions from Nigerians, read them below:

daretiwa_:

"They only hate Nigerians

Ugoo_Okafor

@ojay0417

"We go drink their tears normal."

manlike_r3gg:

"Sunday breakfast don set for Black South Africans."

@SciyandaSithole

"A South African citizen born and bred, with legitimate citizenship, she is not fraud!"

joyfultips:

"Nelson Mandela screaming mogbe mogbe haibo in his grave rn."

