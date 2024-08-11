A video of singer Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' sending a message to prospective signees who want to join his label is trending

Rudeboy lists the requirements they must meet before they can join his label, he also spoke about the amount they would pay the day he catches them smoking

The music star's requirements have since spurred mixed reactions, with several netizens opposing Paul Okoye

Popular singer Paul Okoye of defunct Psquare, aka Rudeboy, is trending online over a video of him sending a message to upcoming artistes who want to join his music label.

Paul, who spoke about how expensive it is to promote an artiste in a live video, listed requirements upcoming acts must meet before he signs them to his label.

Paul Okoye sends message to prospective signees. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul said his signees must provide a landed property and their parents' signatures. He stressed that any of his artistes caught smoking would have to pay him N10m

“Before I sign an artiste to my record label, the artiste must bring a landed property and his/her parent must sign. You cannot smoke any substance and I catch you smoking, it will be a minus N10m," he said in the video

Slide the post below to watch video as Paul Okoye sends a message to prospective signees

Legit.ng recently reported that Paul Okoye and his ex-wife Anita unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Netizens react to Paul Okoye's video

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

wiztohfem:

"No sm0king keh, when record label turn filling station."

Swaggzeez1:

"Maybe nah gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ Record Label."

Dat_Oronboy:

"Very soon una go understand say Baddo, Don Jazzy and Davido dey really try for upcoming artists."

uggetman1_:

"I totally agree with him discipline matters a lot."

Dat_Oronboy:

"Be like say na for church this one wan go sign artist."

Source: Legit.ng