BBnaija housemate Wanni has voiced out how she feels about Shaun after she accused him of disrespecting her

She noted that Shaun had expressed concern that someone may touch her when she went to the pool but she got into the house and saw him with Nelly

According to her, it was a disrespectful act, and she knows Shaun has a feeling for Nelly which she wasn't cool with

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Wanni Dankabi has opened up to her co-housemate Shaun Okojie about how she was displeased that he caught him and Nelly in an affectionate position.

Wanni complains about how Shaun relates with another female housemate Nelly. Image credit: @wanni_twinny, @shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

She considered the act disrespectful because they have a thing for each other. The reality star also noted that Shaun had told her that he hoped another guy would not touch her when she got to the pool.

However, when she returned to the house, she saw him doing what she did not like with Nelly. She admitted that Nelly and Shaun have a good rapport.

Nevertheless, she felt Nelly also vibed with Sooj, who was Shaun's friend, and it was more of a reason Shaun should have stayed loyal to her. While Shaun tried to explain his side of the story, she asked him to let her speak.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Wanni and Shaun's video

Some netizens have shared their take on Wanni and Shaun's video. See some of their reactions below:

@officialtee4tosin:

"This breakfast Wanni go chop go be a buffet. Fingers crossed. Shaun is not new to reality shows., he knows to play the game."

@nie.________:

"Did Shaun propose to this gal?"

@oceangoddess___

"Is Shaun dating the twins.. let the other shift nau... This conversation should be between the two people dating."

@ekyekpenyong:

"Quarreling over a man that hasn’t defined your relationship?"

@faridah.nabikolo:

"People forget this is a game the girl is playing to give you content."

@thanksdearest:

"Dis Shaun wants to spoil his game."

Source: Legit.ng