Ex-housemate Deeone has shared his observation about two housemates in the season 9 edition of the show

In a video made by the reality star, he said that Wanni and Shaun were in love, and it was getting too much

He added that Shaun must be tired of the kind of love he has been receiving from Wanni and might have been praying for her eviction

Outspoken Nigerian comedian, Aderombi Adebayo Martin, better known as Deeone, has stated that BBNaija housemate, Wanni Danbaki, one of the housemates in the ongoing reality show has been choking her colleague, Shaun with love.

Legit.ng had reported that Shaun and Wanni were cosy under the duvet and Wanni was making some noise while they were together.

Sharing his observation about the two love birds, he noted that Wanni wanted to finish Shaun with love.

Deeone also said that she jumps on the male housemate at every provocation and would be licking his ears.

Deeone criticises Shaun

In the video, the former housemate, who is fond of criticising celebrities, slammed Shaun for making himself available to Wanni.

According to him, Shaun left his partner and held unto Wanni. He also added that he thought it was a stragety, but later realised that they were actually in love.

The ex-hosuemate, Deeone also noted that Shaun was already frustrated with love, as he further commented that the guy might be praying for Wanni to be evicted.

See the video below:

Reactions trail DeeOne's video about housemates

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

"Na to gather two wives be that o."

"We no go fall for fake ship this year."

"This is not love but lust."

"They go use love kill ahm."

"No fake ship go near that money like dis."

"Lmaooo, you're such a nuisance."

"The ear resemble periwinkle."

"You didn’t even last up to 1 week before them evict you Oo."

"Honestly the young man go don taya maybe na d thing wey dey vex Victoria ."

Deeone slams Phyna

Legit. ng had reported that the ex-BBNaija housemate attacked his colleague, Phyna, and accused her of neglecting her father.

This came days after the Benin hype priestess called out MultiChoice over the list of prizes they owed her after winning the 'Level Up' season.

DeeOne came forward to offer N500K to Phyna's dad, a move which has since gathered the attention of many online.

