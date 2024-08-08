Nigerian singer Logos Olori was recently on the lifestyle show Trending on Hip TV, where he shared how he joined Davido's record label

He spoke about being the owner of the owner of the song Unavailable and how Davido came through and took it off him

Logos Olori also shared how he was given a contract to sign after Davido took Unavailable off him and how he has been receiving royalties for the song

Young, fast-rising singer Olalekan Emeka Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, recently shared a little-known truth about his relationship with Davido.

Logos was recently on Hip TV's lifestyle show, "Trending". While on the show, Logos spoke about his music career, how he joined Davido's record label, and being the brain behind the monster hit, Unavailable.

Nigerian singer Logo Olori recently opened up about the song he wrote for Davido and he gets paid royalties for it. Photo credit: @davido/@logosolori

Source: Instagram

The former DMW signee also spoke about his relationship with Davido and how the label boss is very professional in his business dealings.

"I get royalties for Unavailable" - Logo revealed

Logos Olori also confirmed while on HipTv with Kim Oprah that he wrote Davido's hit song, Unavailable.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, his record label boss tweaked some things to suit his singing style, and Peruzzi helped craft it.

When Logos Olori was asked if he gets paid royalties for owning and writing the song, he said yes and spoke highly of Davido's professionalism in his business dealings.

Watch the viral interview below:

Netizens react to Logos' revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Logos' interview:

@munang_macranking2:

"Is David that is doing all the challenge."

@clemzyjoy:

"OBO’ greatest outta Africa’ most influential artist outta d continent’ everywhere would’ve be boring without Davido’s name."

@tim_aig:

"Who go help you nor go stress you."

@yomii_gram:

"Closed mouth! Closed destiny!"

@iamadmire:

"David is just such a nice guy sha."

@stsoloverses:

"Why nobody dey testify about BigWiz?"

@charles_j88:

"Davido is a GOD sent to this Nigeria music industry I remember the day he view my instagram story for a song I did I almost run mad that motivated me to do more songs OBO."

@rextigerbill:

"That means if @davido hear my songs, him go sign me too 😍. Baba songs dey but no platform."

@beylaryrdk:

"Davido will always do the right thing."

Logos Olori praises Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Logos Olori had appreciated his boss, Davido, for getting people to write his songs for him.

He noted that in years to come, Nigerians would praise Davido for supporting songwriting. His utterance sparked reactions and online debate as some netizens argue that the DMW boss is not talented enough.

Source: Legit.ng