Nigerian singer Davido’s signee, Logos Olori, has caused a big stir on social media over his reaction to Wizkid’s Superstar album

As the Starboy’s debut album started to make waves on its 13th anniversary, Logos Olori used the opportunity to celebrate Wizkid

This did not go down well with many 30BG fans, and a number of them called the DMW signee a betrayer

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’s signee, Olalekan Emeka Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, is now making headlines following his online comments about Wizkid.

Recall that on June 12, 2024, Wizkid celebrates 13 years of his highly successful debut album, Superstar, on social media, and it drew a major online buzz.

30BG drags Logos Olori for celebrating Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Davido’s signee, Logos Olori, took to his official X page to give Wizkid his flowers. The music star ignored the long-term beef between his boss and the Grammy-winning musician to do so.

It all started when an X user, Tunde, shared photos of his copy of Wizkid’s Superstar album which he found when looking through his old things. Logos reacted to the post by acknowledging that the Wizkid album was greatly loved.

See his tweet below:

30BG blast Logos Olori

As expected, Logos Olori’s tweet drew the attention of many netizens particularly 30BG fans. While many of them bashed him, Wizkid FC fans had his back. Read some of their comments below:

Logos Olori reveals he wrote Davido's Unavailable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Logos Olori made a stirring revelation about the Grammy-nominated song Unavailable.

He was recently on Do2tun's radio show on Cool FM, revealing that he's the brain behind his boss' global hit Unavailable.

During the interview, The fast-rising singer shared that he wrote the Grammy-nominated hit while Peruzzi wrote one of the verses.

