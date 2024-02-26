Fast-rising Nigerian singer Logos Olori has spoken in favour of his boss, Davido, getting people to write his songs

The new DMW crew member noted that in years to come, Nigerians will praise Davido for supporting songwriting

This declaration from Logos sparked an online debate with some netizens arguing that Davido is not talented enough

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and new DMW member, Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo aka Logos Olori, has shared his thoughts on Davido getting people to write his songs.

It is no longer news that Davido has come under fire on social media over claims of him singing songs written by other people. Just recently, Logos Olori also made headlines after revealing that he wrote OBO's hit song, Unavailable. In a new development, Logos took to his X page to address the matter.

The Jaye Lo crooner shared a photo of himself posing with Davido’s Timeless album plaque and accompanied it with a caption on how the DMW boss will be praised in the future for supporting people who write songs.

According to Logos, Davido has the Midas touch, and everything he comes in contact with turns to gold. In his words:

“Many years from now .. Nigerians will praise the king 001 @davido for normalising and supporting the Art of songwriting ..Anything baba touch Dey turn to Gold.”

Reactions as Logos Olori defends Davido

Following Logos Olori’s post supporting Davido for using songwriters, many netizens took to his comment section to share their thoughts. Some of them claimed the DMW boss has no talent.

Davido gifts Logos Olori customised DMW pendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting what Davido did when Logos Olori signed with his record label.

The upcoming artist, Logos Olori, had taken to social media to celebrate his boss' generosity after giving him a customised 30BG diamond-studded pendant.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the photo with a caption, noting that his standing as a 30BG member was now set in stone.

