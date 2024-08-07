Regina Daniels has incurred the wrath of Nigerians with her recent outburst in a viral video on social media

The Nollywood actress had responded to those criticising her after she initially appealed to the youths amid the ongoing protest

Nigerian netizens, in response, have flooded Regina Daniels' comment section as they repeatedly dragged her

Backlash has trailed a recent video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' second address to Nigerians amid ongoing protests in the country.

Regina, who pointed out that the protest was turning into something else, angrily responded to people criticising her initial video and tagging her as one of the privileged few in the country.

Regina Daniels dragged over outburst.

Source: Instagram

She also termed those tagging her as privileged as being ignorant of the current situation in the country.

"I preached against violence, and ignorant Nigerians said it is because I am opportune and privileged; yes I am privileged," she said in part.

Nigerians reply Regina Daniels

Her recent outburst in the new video has gone viral across major social media platforms in the country, triggering reactions from Nigerians.

Several netizens have since flooded her Instagram page comment section to air their opinions while dragging the actress. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below

mamaariella:

"Lol….Regina REST! People are hungry and angry! You can’t flog someone and also tell them how to cry. Go back to showing off your wealth, you are better at that."

x.pen.siv:

"Be like you smoke bomb, who you dey raise voice for."

venisacj:

"Did you watch this video before posting it ? I guess u did not. Your speech made me speechless. What is our business with us and your workers ? People are protesting for their rights and you're here splitting nonsense. Are you sure you're okay?"

__ahda_:

"Ahhh Nigeria don really spoil, make Regina dey shout for us, for my own phone and my own data."

badboy_snow:

"Morope Oya werey see warn yourself."

Lady drags Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to a video of Regina Daniels addressing the youths.

The lady stressed that Regina was not matured enough to speak to the youth.

She warned the mother of two against addressing Nigerians in future.

