A trending clip of the daughter of Nigerian cleric Apostle Suleman has caught the attention of Nigerians

The video saw his daughter Divine Johnson-Suleman preaching at an annual international teens' conference

Her style and confidence while ministering on the pulpit started a debate on social media

Apostle Johnson Suleman's daughter, Divine Johnson-Suleman, has stirred social media after a video of her ministering on the pulpit with her hair uncovered surfaced online.

Divine was ministering to a crowd of teenagers at the International Teen Conference 2024, hosted at her father’s iconic Omega Fire Ministries International.

Divine Suleman ministered to teens at her father's church. Credit: @johnson_suleman_official.

Source: Instagram

Netizens could not help but pass comments as they wondered if ministering had now turned into their family business.

Suleman's daughter, Divine, rocked her hair in a messy high bun as she walked around the pulpit, praying for teens who later received the anointing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video here:

While Divine preached, she noted that many of the teens in the crowd had sinned against God and assumed that he would desert them as a result.

She reminded them that God had not forgotten them while she prayed for many teens.

Reactions to Suleman's daughter's preaching

Some Nigerians loved the girl's boldness, while others dropped comments about Apostle Suleman. Below is how some Nigerians have reacted to the viral video of Divine Suleman:

@irishsommie1:

"E be like na em daughter dem call o…em papa rig am."

@nonlikeray:

"Staged or not, family business or not. GOD IS IN THIS CHILD."

@nancy001:

"E don turn family business?"

@mbasitijesse:

"The kind of children we desire to raise!"

@zureludie:

"This is so real. I felt something strong in my spirit when she prayed."

@bigsmart__:

"Her approach to this is calm and soothing. I love it. Thank you lord for using your child."

@lifeofhunpiya:

"I have Never connected with Apostle Suleiman, my spirit wouldn’t. But this girl right here, I connected with her instantly. I felt every single word."

@ladyjasminec:

"Her Voice Alone is Therapeutic, brings healing to the soul."

How Apostle Suleman "made" boy rich

The president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has changed a boy's life.

Apostle Suleman called the boy out and ministered to him before gifting him over N20 million on the spot.

The boy shared how he worked for his master but was not settled, adding that he was also robbed and life wasn't palatable for him before now.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng