Nigerian singer Asake is making headlines over his recent antics with a horse in a viral video

In the trending clip, the music star appeared to be teaching the horse how to dance, seeing as the animal mimicked his moves

The video sparked a series of hilarious reactions from netizens, with many of them clearly amused

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has caused a stir on social media after a video of him with a horse went viral.

In the video which trended online, the Lonely At The Top crooner was seen ‘teaching’ the horse how to dance.

Fans react to video of Asake teaching horse how to dance. Photos: @asakenewz

Source: Instagram

The clip showed the music star hopping and dancing in front of the animal which also appeared to be copying his leg moves.

As Asake continued to jump, the horse copied him. At a point, the singer started marching, and the horse raised its forelegs and began hopping, too.

See the impressive video below:

Netizens react to Asake and horse video

The video of Asake dancing with the horse raised mixed reactions from fans. While some of them expressed their amusement, others dared the singer to get closer to the animal. Read some of their comments below:

Lawyaks_munich:

“Which kind achievement b dat.”

Bahbel_flakes:

“Abi na horse dey Teach am😂.”

Sbl__diamond01:

“Our own Cowboy 😍.”

hoorlar9:

“Make he near the horse first. 😂”

lajaymusic_:

“I see two horses in the video.”

cheery_truker_liefstyle_:

“Haaa is my eye deceiving me. No be horse dey Danes ashake so 😂😂.”

Flawlesstoke013:

“Only one Asake any other asake nah counterfeit 🙌.”

honey_bliss11:

“We never sabi ur dance steps finish u go dey teach horse what can farr 😂.”

atbabat':

“Imagine the horse kicked when he did gbese 😂.”

keep_trying_19:

“Dey play 😂.”

oluwa_seun44:

“I too like this guy God 😓.”

Iamsamuelly:

“Go Ijebu, you go see horse wey dey dance swagger dance! Or go the next ojude oba.”

Asake gives fan his shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

Source: Legit.ng