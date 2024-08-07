Photos of Portable’s Life-Like Statue Causes Online Commotion: “I Wonder Who Dey Advice You”
- Nigerian singer Portable caused a stir after photos of his human-sized statue were posted on social media
- The music star posed proudly beside the sculpture, which had the same height as him and was made to look like him
- The photos of the effigy raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens, with some questioning the singer’s choices
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is back in the news after a life-like statue of him was put on display.
On his official Instagram page, a series of photos of the sculpture which was made to look like the singer was shared with fans.
The statue was dressed like a boxer with boxing gloves, boots and shorts on display. The word ‘Spiderman’ was also written on its shorts.
The sculpture was also made to have Portable’s signature colorful hairstyle among other features.
See the photos below:
Portable’s fans react to life-like statue
Portable’s statue raised a series of concerned reactions from fans after the photos were shared online. Some of them wondered about the singer’s decisions sometimes. Read what they had to say below:
realexx_clothline_:
“Portable and were nah 5 and 6 😂🙈😂.”
Iam.desponsor:
“😂😂😂 I wonder who Dey advice you.”
Official_gsoulnoni:
“Street credibility 😂.”
Eminentrealzgram:
“Na to dey pour palm oil on top ham every morning remain 😂.”
Dozman6:
“Nothing we never see for your hand 😂.”
Officialpassmark:
“Dem suppose arrest person wey do this statue 😢 Portable is far better than the statue.”
_______forever_paid:
“Nothing wey dem never bring for you 😂.”
Teefrosh617:
“Wetin be this again Elizabeth Joyce 🤣.”
Roff.pmykel:
“Everything just Dey fine for the mumu eyes 😂😂😂.”
Iam_youngmusco:
“Watin be this again 😂.”
maggie_kiara08:
“Portable and his shrine no forget to put palm oil and kolanut every morning 😂.”
donsm.all06:
“Hope una no pay person wey do that statue 😂.”
Portable wears designer, walks red carpet with Skepta
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable attended the British Fashion Awards in the UK some months ago.
Portable created quite a stir online as he rocked some impressive designers on the red carpet at the Brits Fashion Awards.
The Zazu crooner was seen rocking a two-piece jacket with matching sneakers as he took to the red carpet in the company of British rapper Skepta.
