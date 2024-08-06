A young lady surprised her rider with gifts to give to his wife, who recently gave birth and captured the moment in a video

The lady said her rider had been a very good professional, so he decided to gift his wife, who put to bed with baby clothes and a clothes for the wife

The lady walked towards the rider and handed the gifts to him, he showed his excitement and then hugged her

A young woman delighted her driver with thoughtful gifts for his wife, who had recently given birth, and shared the heartwarming moment in a video.

She explained that the driver had been exceptionally professional, so she decided to surprise him with baby clothes for his newborn and a special outfit for his wife.

Rider gets gift after wife gives birth. Photo credit: @tens_hairline

Source: TikTok

The lady approached the driver and handed him the presents, which visibly thrilled him. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he embraced her warmly. The video was posted by @tems_hairline.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Your_Love said:

“The fact she didn’t show his face.”

Oge_exx wrote:

“Thank you for remembering the wife, the way the wife will dance and pray for you ehhhhhhh.”

Eniola_szn commented:

“My own rider Dey toast me.”

Eveh also commented:

“The fact that you didn’t show his face God bless you.”

Chukwuoma:

“Gifting mother and child nd not only the baby.”

Adetoye Adebisi Francisca:

“The fact that you remembered the wife. Most times we keep forgetting to care and love the mothers as much as we love the babies . God bless you abundantly.”

Makavelidnd:

“I love the face that she dint show the face, the intetion yen gan gan ni koko.”

Hair by kosianny:

“Mine Dey do like werey.”

Bestbags_Etc:

“Hey guy, na me be the wife o.”

Olatoye folakemi:

“This yr rider na ondo.”

Kristy’s kitchen:

“Where una dey see better rider.”

Hair Vendor:

“The oh oh oh omo the man was about to cry omo even benin rider calm down ba everyday I go cook for them self them sabi their person on my 14th rider this year.”

Amandanelson:

“God bless you abundantly.”

Sally:

“God bless you ma.”

Pretty_kiki_08:

“God will bless and reward you abundantly.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman experienced an unexpected act of generosity that went viral on TikTok.

Lady buys iPhone 13 pro max for her riders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady recently played a prank on her motorcycle riders before surprising them with costly iPhones.

In a video, she first claimed that she was taking back her bike and a phone which she had earlier gifted them.

The lady identified as @small_market_online on TikTok asked them to return the keys alongside the small phones she gave them.

Source: Legit.ng