Young Lady Gives Her Rider Baby Clothes and Gifts for His Wife Who Recently Put to Bed
- A young lady surprised her rider with gifts to give to his wife, who recently gave birth and captured the moment in a video
- The lady said her rider had been a very good professional, so he decided to gift his wife, who put to bed with baby clothes and a clothes for the wife
- The lady walked towards the rider and handed the gifts to him, he showed his excitement and then hugged her
A young woman delighted her driver with thoughtful gifts for his wife, who had recently given birth, and shared the heartwarming moment in a video.
She explained that the driver had been exceptionally professional, so she decided to surprise him with baby clothes for his newborn and a special outfit for his wife.
The lady approached the driver and handed him the presents, which visibly thrilled him. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he embraced her warmly. The video was posted by @tems_hairline.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Your_Love said:
“The fact she didn’t show his face.”
Oge_exx wrote:
“Thank you for remembering the wife, the way the wife will dance and pray for you ehhhhhhh.”
Eniola_szn commented:
“My own rider Dey toast me.”
Eveh also commented:
“The fact that you didn’t show his face God bless you.”
Chukwuoma:
“Gifting mother and child nd not only the baby.”
Adetoye Adebisi Francisca:
“The fact that you remembered the wife. Most times we keep forgetting to care and love the mothers as much as we love the babies . God bless you abundantly.”
Makavelidnd:
“I love the face that she dint show the face, the intetion yen gan gan ni koko.”
Hair by kosianny:
“Mine Dey do like werey.”
Bestbags_Etc:
“Hey guy, na me be the wife o.”
Olatoye folakemi:
“This yr rider na ondo.”
Kristy’s kitchen:
“Where una dey see better rider.”
Hair Vendor:
“The oh oh oh omo the man was about to cry omo even benin rider calm down ba everyday I go cook for them self them sabi their person on my 14th rider this year.”
Amandanelson:
“God bless you abundantly.”
Sally:
“God bless you ma.”
Pretty_kiki_08:
“God will bless and reward you abundantly.”
