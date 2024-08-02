A young Nigerian lady recently honoured her younger brother for his outstanding academic performance, which has brought immense pride to their family

In a delightful video, the siblings can be seen enthusiastically celebrating his success, with the boy proudly listing the subjects where he emerged as the best student

His exceptional grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, and English, among other subjects, were particularly noteworthy

A young Nigerian lady beamed with pride as she celebrated her younger brother's outstanding academic accomplishments, bringing joy to their family.

In a delightful video, she and her brother enthusiastically sang about his success, showcasing the subjects in which he emerged as the top performer.

Lady appreciates her brother's brilliance. Photo credit: @oluwanifemi_258

Source: TikTok

He earned the highest grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, English, and several other subjects. The video was posted by @oluwanifemi_258.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Naijashimadun said:

“Shey you won't post the video and pin it for us to see abi?”

Maryboo wrote:

“His mates parents will be like shey na escort I escort my pikin may we come watch show.. Big congratulations Ola Ezekiel.”

Oluwaseunayomi57:

“Only if they know how big this school is in Osogbo ehn .. they will understand what all this Award means to you .. Congratulations to him.”

Ola Nifemi685:

“Thank you so much.”

Lucy:

“Catholic schools no dey produce nonsense. He's truly a genius.”

CallmeTunde:

“That's my brother y'all!!!”

Kwin_tina:

“Oscco is that school for real for real.”

Mum C Ameerah:

“I tap for my daughter and future kids.”

Adedolapo:

“Made me remember my secondary school days (OCHS) congratulations. Omo goosebumps all over my body. Congratulations to him.”

Vee:

“Congratulations Ola Ezekiel. I'm having goosebumps he's going to be great.”

Daughter Of Grace:

“Congratulations to him greater heights in Jesus name.”

Teniolaabra:

“May the oil in his lamp never run dry. He'll continue to be the best amongst his set in Jesus name.”

Twinklevee:

“See my priest oh, Rev fr peter Akinsanya.”

Billgate lastborn:

“Congratulations ola Ezekiel.”

Nigerian boy wins ₦1,000,000 cash prize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady posted a video showcasing a boy who was named the overall best-graduating student and awarded a cash prize of ₦1,000,000.

The video also highlighted other top-performing students as they came forward to receive their own prizes.

The graduates, filled with excitement, celebrated by performing lively dance moves, capturing the joy of their achievements.

Source: Legit.ng