A Nigerian man has expressed his hurt after he caught his wife washing off her expensive makeup

In the video, the man was seen asking his wife why she would wash off the N75K makeup that he paid for just like that

The wife noted that she was done with the look and had to wash it off, but he refused and said she was joking

Men would never understand the science of spending so much money to get glammed up and washing it off just after the event.

A Nigerian man expressed frustration after his wife decided to remove her expensive makeup, for which he paid N75k for.

Man complains after wife washed off 75k makeup. Credit: @mazitundedenut

According to the video posted by Tunde Ednut, the woman had her makeup done for an event, which cost her man N75k. However, it was time for bed, and she went to wash off her makeup in the bathroom.

He walked in on her and asked why his wife would wash the look off so soon. She replied, saying she was done with it and had to wash it off.

The man seemed shocked and refused to accept the reality of things. He remarked that he had assumed she would wear the makeup for about one week.

Watch the video here:

Reaction to N75k makeup

Legit.ng compiled reactions here:

@feranmi_spiritual_empire:

"Na only God fit explain how he created us like dis."

@bodybyteewhy:

"I will use that make up for 2 days."

@omodhee:

"Igbo wey you buy 100k you never smoke am finish? Let women breathe."

@edutex_poundz:

"Girls without makeup are always naturally beautiful."

@chizzyjane75:

"But jokes apart oo that's a waste of money."

@ozioma_electronics:

"Men the spend millions on drinks for club too."

@_stellamarismakeovers_:

"She would have worn it for a year instead."

