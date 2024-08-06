Bride Forced to Clean Her Beautiful Makeup As Pastor Rejects Makeup And Jewelries During Wedding
1 min read
- A lady getting married was forced to clean her makeup so as to align with the standard of the officiating pastor
- The pastor had insisted that makeup was not allowed for the bride, but she was already wearing it
- The pastor also said jewelries were not allowed, and the bride's friends helped her remove the beautiful makeup
