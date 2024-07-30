Some reports about controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently filtered out on social media and have sparked massive reactions

The social media personality who has been in jail for over four months is allegedly set to be released soon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky's release date was miscalculated, and it has now been adjusted

Famous Nigerian social media personality and crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is in the news again.

According to a report made by gossip blogger Stella Dimorkorkus, the Nigerian crossdresser is set to leave jail soon after it was discovered that the duration of his sentence was miscalculated.

SDK shared details about Bobrisky's release and how he had been fairing in jail.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bobrisky was arrested, charged to court and incarcerated for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky had access to internet in jail - SDK

According to the report made by Stella Dimokorkus, the crossdresser's time in jail isn't what many might think it to be.

SDK noted that throughout the crossdresser's time in jail, he had had access to the internet and could take calls and vice versa.

SDK in her report also confirmed this date.

See Stella Dimokorkus's report below:

Netizens as Bobrisky's release date gets confirmed

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral comments:

@fresh_shious:

"It's been boring without him.... rooting for her!"

@jubilant_nwendy:

"Lack of freedom is jail....till you experience it."

@iam_akshow:

"Person wey go jail with gucci bags."

@hoeye_xoxo:

"My own be say make anyone talk am for my ear say nah woman. Cos he used his own mouth to confirm in court that he's a man."

@freeman.jkyung:

"This is ridiculous, what about others in there without internet or phone access? Y’all keep encouraging BS!"

@chasers_icon:

"Keep our oga there small."

@_hommiie_20:

"Which kind person una put bros, since he get access to call why he never post Abi he no dey see wetin Saidaboj dey talk?"

@iamtheblessedewa:

"Lagos has been motherless 😭😭😂😂😂😂Chaii I miss his vibe."

@pretty_divaella:

"Sebi I tell una say na mini vacation."

@future_bwoy_blog:

"Release sister idris he need to participate in this protest."

