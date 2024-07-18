Linus Williams: 5 Interesting Facts about 'Crypto King' Blord Who is in Detention
- Since his arrest on Tuesday, July 16, by the Nigeria Police Force, cryptocurrency trader Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has been in the news
- With over three million followers on his verified Instagram page, Blord is a famous businessman and is also known for his affluence
- In this article, Legit.ng highlights five gripping things to know about the 25-year-old 'crypto king'
Blord has become a trending name across social media platforms following his arrest in Abuja by the police on charges of terrorism funding, aiding internet fraud, amongst others.
Blord is a popular cryptocurrency trader who is also known for his online display of wealth.
Legit.ng shares five interesting things about Blord that many people may not know about.
1. Blord's background
Legit.ng gathered that Blord was born on March 14, 1998, in Umuji Ebenebe, Awka North local government, Anambra state.
According to Intel Region, Blord is the first son of a family of seven.
2. Blord's love life
On Saturday, July 6, Blord wedded his wife, Dr Linus Francisca, in church after they had been married traditionally for five years.
The couple's marriage is blessed with a child.
3. Blord left home as a teen
Intel Region reported that Blord had shared via his Instagram page that he left his parents at 17 to pursue his dreams and became a millionaire at 20.
He reportedly got married at 21 and had his first child at 22.
4. What Blord does for a living
Blord is the founder of the Blord Group of Companies. BBC reported that the group deals in real estate investments, automobile dealerships, gadget stores, luxury stores and cryptocurrency trading.
5. Blord's reported academic background
Wikitubia reported that Blord graduated from Anambra State University, Uli, where he studied computer science.
Legit.ng cannot authenticate this claim about his academic background at the time of this report
Blord group releases official statement
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Blord group had released an official statement regarding their CEO's detention.
Recall that Nigerian businessman Linus William, aka Blord, a cryptocurrency trading boss with millions of Instagram followers, was arrested on Tuesday, July 16, for fraudulent activities. In a new development, the Group has now alleged that their CEO was not arrested but invited over by the FCID to aid ongoing investigations, which he honoured.
According to the statement, Blord would continue to assist the authorities until they wrap up their investigations. They also urged the general public to disregard any contrary news to avoid misleading the public.
