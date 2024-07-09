Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been crowned the number one artist in Nigerian according to google search

The singer was closely followed by Wizkid and Davido while Rema was placed in the fourth position on the list

Fans of Wizkid and Davido reacted to it as they disagreed with the position their favourite were placed

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has been ranked the number one artist in Nigeria.

The Grammy Award singer got the title from Google search. According to the app, Burna Boy was rated higher than some other artists.

A search on the app shows that four artists top the chart, Burna Boy, followed by Wizkid, Davido and Rema took the fourth position.

Burna Boy rated higher than Davido and Wizkid. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@davido

However, the criteria for rating the four singer were not stated. Fans of the top three took to the comment section to react to the list. They pitched their tents with their favourites as they all disagreed with the list.

Recall that Burna Boy had put to rest the contention among fans who the biggest artist in Nigeria was.

He said he was not in the league of Davido and Wizkid as he stated there are big two and then there is Burna Boy.

Reactions trail ranking of the four artists by Google

Netizens reacted to the rating giving to the four singers. Here are some of the comments below:

@biggytha7th:

"The biggest is always clear and we all know it."

@buddha_oneal:

"Omo, na today I confirm am say Nigerians don’t like this guy. But na una cup of tea."

@4rahman_:

"Yes he is but let see next year after the release of Morayo."

@denzy235:

"Popsy never even drop album or start tour and he dy for number 2……Then Imagine say he come start tour and drop album like the rest of them, how e go be then."

@nle_icey:

"That's it , Nigerians just don't like him but out here he's our."

@jakarta2474:

"Lol ask your Siri the best artist in nija , you can never be ahead of the most awarded artist in Africa and most stream and certified and artist with best selling and highest paid name expensive in featuring wWzkid is something else tho."

@obinna.mathew6:

"Evidence day, no be cho cho cho Na only Mumu go won argue."

@able_vibescontrol:

"001 for him house 003 for google."

@sod_money100:

"Lol na google go tell us who be who?"

Rema names self top artist in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema had said he was among the top four artistes in the country in his song 'Hehehe', which was released on July 8.

The Calm Down crooner stated that he was not yet using all his powers, but he was already a big name, even though some people may not like it.

He also spoke about making hit songs and money, and dropping a song and ghosting off.

