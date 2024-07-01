Burna Boy has made a pledge to his fans after finishing his successful shows in three places aboard

The singer had staged a show in Morocco, London stadium and Glastonbury Festival and they were well attended

In his message to his fans after the successful completion of all the show, he thanked them for the show of love

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu aka, Burna Boy, has penned an appreciation note to his fans after his three shows.

The Grammy Award singer had shows in London stadium, Glastonbury Festival and Morocco, and they were a huge success.

In a short message to his fans, the singer, who sold out venues, pledged to his fans as he proclaims his undying love to them. According to him, in sickness and good health, he was ready to ride with his fans.

Burna Boy says he loves his fans

In his note to his lovers, he clearly stated that he loves his fans, and he used a love emoji to celebrate them. Burna Boy marvelled over his schedule for the week.

Burna Boy wows fans with KWAM 1 song

Meanwhile, Burna Boy showed that he was a bundle of talent with the way he transformed one of KWAM 1's songs in a viral video.

In the trending clip, the Last Last crooner was so engrossed with the way he was singing that he closed his eyes and was flowing with the moment.

The singer, who has been constantly accused of sampling people's song, did it again and some of his fans were not impresses with him. Some other people hailed him and compared his talent to his colleagues.

Burna Boy rates self above Wizkid, Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had put to rest the contention among fans as to who the three biggest artists are in Nigeria.

The singer was performing to a crowd when he said that there are only two artists, but then there is Burna Boy.

He told his fans that the next time people start arguing about the biggest artiste, they should not forget to tell them what he said about the best artiste.

