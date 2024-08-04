It may seem as though Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Toby Forger from the Streeze pair has fallen head over heels with Kassia, the married lady on the show

Recall that Kassia came on BBN with her husband, Kelly, but are pretending to be singles and platonic friends

Toby Forge, however, has had his eyes on Kassia from the beginning of the show, which ignited reactions from fans

Toby Forge of the BBNaija No Loose Guard has made headlines yet again, as seems set on his mission of getting Kassia to fall for him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toby Forge told Kassia, the married housemate, that he fancies her. Unbeknownst to him, Kassia is married to her partner. Kelly, but they came on the show to pretend as though they were singles.

Toby Forge tells Kassia he'd be mad if she's with Kelly. Credit: @kassia_kx, @tobyforge

Source: Instagram

Following the Saturday night groove, Toby pulled Kassia to the side for a chat and confessed his feelings more.

"I'll never talk to Kelly again" - Toby Forge

Toby Forge told Kassia that if he found out she was in a relationship with Kelly, he would be so mad and never speak to Kelly again.

He further stated that no man should be willing to hide a lady as stunning as Kassia. Toby further shared his intention to kiss Kassia at the Saturday night party.

See the post below:

How lovers of the BBN reacted

See some comments below:

@travel_liesure10:

"Toby your breakfast will be served hot and spicy."

@ethieemasolomon:

"I can feel his pain in advance.... Chai."

@gracedtwine:

"Tobi is a finished man."

@ola_mide_66:

"Haaaaa this guy ehn. Sorry bruh u will be disappointed ooo."

@earth.to.zee:

"Siri play me Dey play by Burna boy."

@ekyekpenyong:

"She’s a queen and shouldn’t be hidden."

@anita.anga:

"Tobi Forge leave our wife alone."

@thedabigal:

"Yoruba demond general."

Wanni Makes Loud Sound During ‘Private’ Moment

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates Shaun and Wanni have sparked an uproar on social media over their recent actions.

A viral clip of Shaun using his fingers to ‘play’ with Wanni under the covers made the rounds online.

Fans of the show reacted, with some bashing the two housemates.

Source: Legit.ng