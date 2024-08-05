Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, has reacted to the questions he was asked by skit maker Isabae U on his podcast

The hefty man was a guest of the content creator where he was asked questions about his relationship with the music act

At a point, he stood up and gave Isbae U some naughty reactions after he had warned him severally not to asked him certain things

Heavily built bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, who was introduced by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, has taught skit maker, Isabea U a lesson after appearing on his podcast.

The bouncer and actor, who featured in House of Ga'a was on the content creator's podcast, where he gave Isbae U some warnings about the questions he was asking him.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer reacts to Isbae U's questions. Photo credit@officialkelvinpowere/@isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Isbae U had asked Kelvin how it feels not getting Kizz Daniel's used clothes to wear, since he was not as small as the singer.

In response, Kelvin got up from his seat and went to the skit maker in order to teach him a lesson. Isbae U had to cry out for help and begged him.

Bouncer warns skit maker

In one of the viral recordings, the hefty man warned Isbae U not to ask him certain questions that would annoy him. However, the content creator went ahead to still ask Kelvin how he used to take Kizz Daniel to the toilet to pee.

In response to the Isbae U's question, Kelvin made fun of Isbae U's hair line and further warned him.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the bouncer's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the videos. Here are some of the comment below:

@realanitajoseph:

"You dey find trouble, shallom

@iyaboojofespris:

"Give am 2by2."

@janemena:

"Thank you Kizz Daniel bouncer, Thank you o, on behalf of all Nigerians, Thank you."

@ashmusy:

"I love that."

@amazingklef:

"You don finally collect, praise God!"

@unclejos:

"Ayefele and Kate Henshaw will sleep well tonight. Yeye boy."

@qwinmhoyor:

"Otida! I pity you

@organics_by_deeh:

"No be the Goliath for house of Gaa be this."

@kvngfuhad__:

"You better shift that your chair go back."

@mavido2025:

"Invite Sam Larry first I wan check something ."

Ayefele appears on Isbae U'spodcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ayefele appeared on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask for an interview.

In the video, the content creator asked Ayefele to stand up and walk if he was happy, and the singer reacted to it.

Netizens had different things to say about the question the skit maker asked and the way he reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng