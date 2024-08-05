Afro-fusion music star Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, is set to release his third studio album, Lungu Boy

The music star signed to YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution released the official tracklist of the upcoming body of work

His guest features on the album include Afrobeat guru Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and other interesting acts

Popular Nigerian Afro-fusion artist took to his official Instagram account to share news of the official tracklist of his third studio album with his joyful fans.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music star released his first album, Mr Money With The Vibe, in 2022. The following year, Asake released his sophomore album, Work of Art.

Asake posts about his 3rd album, Lungu Boy.

Source: Instagram

This album helped skyrocket his music career and gain global relevance. The singer has never disappointed his fans, which explains why they are so devoted to his music.

More excitement poured across social media after fans spotted the guest feature on Asake's new studio album.

UK rappers Stormzy and Central Cee are on it, American rapper Travis Scott, Nigerian Wizkid, and more.

See album tracklist here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent video of the Afro-fusion star working on a new project with American rapper Travis Scott stirred massive reactions online.

Fans reacts to Asake's new album

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@tolu.bkb:

"Mad."

@poco_lee:

"Stubborn for real."

@officialbigv:

"I don wait for this album like the second coming of Christ."

@jiganbabaoja:

"You don split another fire."

@tokianifowose:

"Too much steeze."

@unofficial_dfan:

"Lungu boy for a reason."

@adoseofade:

"the way this album go suffer for my hand."

@_abula:

"This one no go commot for chart for another two years."

@simple_dml01:

"See as I Dey smile."

Asake announces 2024 world tour dates

Meanwhile, fans of Afro-fusion singer Ololade Asake are experiencing mixed feelings as the singer has just announced dates for his 2024 world tour and a new album.

YBNL signee Ahmed Ololade recently visited his Instagram page, where he shared tour details.

The award-winning musician's music tour has been tagged "Lungu Boy World Tour '24".

