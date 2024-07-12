A video from a Lagos club previewing a new song by Nigerian singer Asake and American rapper Travis Scott has got people talking

In the trending, club-goers were spotted going wild as they vibed to Asake's new song featuring Travis Scott

The previewed track is reported to be one of Asake's new songs off his upcoming album "Lungu Boy"

International renowned Afro-fusion music star Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has put his fans on the edge in anticipation of his upcoming album after one of his songs was previewed at a club in Lagos.

The Nigerian singer has witnessed tremendous growth and global recognition since his big break in 2021 after he dropped his first EP, Ololade.

Afro-fusion star Asake trends as a clip of his new song with Travis Scott leaks online. Credit: @asakemusic/@travisscott

A recent video of the Afrofusion star working on a new song with American rapper Travis Scott has stirred massive reactions online.

Club-goers go gaga to Asake's song

A clip of some club-goers losing their minds after Asake's latest track, which featured Travis Scott on it, was previewed at a club in Lagos, has gone viral.

The viral clip of the previewed song emerged online hours after Travis Scott was spotted singing Shallipopi's Cast and hanging out with the Edo-born singer at a studio in the US.

Listen to the previewed track video below:

Netizens react to Asake's new song

Comments trailed the preview of Asake's new song with Travis Scott:

@xanny_4real:

"First Nigerian to feature Travis Scott? Menn Asake don win."

@ iam_bravosky:

"We getting asake x travis before gta 6."

@ _seankrizz:

"He sample Adewale Ayuba song."

@ _wavemakings:

"Asake is trying to farm streams rnthe first travis scott nigerian feature."

@ kesino_001:

"Asake entry was massive can’t wait for this global hit."

@therealiccent:

"Asake just Dey put everybody for amapiano …Justin Bieber go soon enter amapiano too."

@alooma_wayne:

"Next coming generations naija artist go enjoy I swears!!! As an artist if you see this post please don’t give up, I know if not easy, it can never be easy,all the ones popping now was once like you."

@olamide0280:

"Asake is ready to take over the world."

Source: Legit.ng