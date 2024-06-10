Fans of Ololade Asaka are experiencing mixed feelings as the singer has just announced dates for his 2024 world tour and a new album

YBNL signee Ahmed Ololade recently took to his Instagram page, where he shared details of his tour

The Award-winning musician has tagged his music tour to be called "Lungu Boy World Tour '24"

Nigerians and music lovers worldwide have criticized Asake for not including their countries in his world tour list.

The singer just posted a message on his social media page announcing that his 2024 tour dates have been officially released. The singer also hinted at a new album.

Singer Asake up for drags as he shares 2024 world tour flier. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

However, some of his fans have expressed their displeasure at discovering that the singer will not tour their cities.

The listed places in the tour flier include Houston, Atlanta, New York, Berlin, and Paris, to mention a few. Some of the singer's fans have listed their countries in the comment section and have asked why he would not be coming to them

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Asake wrote:

"I’m super excited to announce that my tour “Lungu Boy World Tour” is coming to a city near you. Sign Up Now for my Exclusive Artist Pre-Sale in my bio..New Album OTW"

See Asake's post here:

Recall that Asake recently advised fans that pride pays more than humility. He noted that people take you for granted if you are too humble.

Netizens react to Asake's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@malik.5x:

"You no fit add Chicago were."

@poco_lee:

"E suppose be for Lungu an."

@ini_cash:

"Abeg you fit add Iraq to the thing? We love you for here too! I’m sick."

@digisouljaa:

"Come to Miami."

@shades.of.ayo:

"So now no Canada?"

@virtuousi:

"Even if it’s Unilag sports center."

@ehinoe:

"So no Dallas?"

@iamstevenator:

"World famous. What a time to be alive."

Man who looks like Asake goes viral

Internet users have marvelled at the video of a young man with a striking semblance with YBNL signee Asake.

The man took to social media to flaunt his different looks and new hairdo and urged netizens to review his look.

Some ladies online thought he was more good-looking and looked original than the Only Me crooner.

Source: Legit.ng