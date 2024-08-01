A Nigerian student got infuriated after a woman failed to compensate her for returning the sum of N2 million to her account

A Nigerian student was left fuming after a woman refused to compensate her for returning a huge sum of money mistakenly transferred to her account.

The student had gone out of her way to return the N2 million, even leaving her class and transporting herself to the bank to ensure the woman received her money back.

Student in pain after returning N2 million Photo credit: @meet_fehyee/TikTok, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Student pained over lack of compensation

The student, who shared her ordeal on TikTok via her account @meet_fehyee, expressed her disappointment and frustration in a voice note sent to the woman.

She lamented the waste of time and resources, having prioritised returning the money over her academics.

In her words:

"You are being selfish. I am a student. I left my class and boarded transport because I felt you're a businessperson and needed the money. I left everything asap and went to back.

"They kept me waiting and you are now doing this at the end of the day. My God will judge you for wasting my time. Ordinary transport I wasted. And you're saying you are a Yoruba woman. You re not a Yoruba woman. You are a woman that is disappointing her child. Rubbish."

While sharing the voice note on TikTok, the lady expressed her anger over the situation and netizens reacted.

She captioned the post:

"POV: Someone mistakenly sent N2 million to your account and does not want to compensate you. God abeg o. I was so pained."

Reactions as lady laments after refunding N2 million

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

See the post below:

