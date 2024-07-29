BBNaija 9: Nigerians in High Spirits as Mbadiwe Twins Emerge First HOH of Season, "No Immunity"
- Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, kids of politician Ozumba Mbadiwe, have emerged as the first winning pair of the Big Brother Naija in the Head of House challenge
- The Big Brother Naija show began on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and they had their first HOH games
- Although it came to a tie between them and the Fairme Davido and Michky pair but the custodians chose them to win
Nigerians love every bit of the Big Brother Naija show this season as the unexpected Mbadiwe twins, Ocee and Ozee, kids of the famous politician Ozumba Mbadiwe's kids, emerge as the winners of the first HOH challenge of the 9th season.
As opposed to the usual way of playing the Head of Hosue games, this time, the hosts had to play a ballot game, in which each pair of 28 hosts voted for the pair they wanted to win the HOH challenge.
After all the pairs voted, there was a tie between them and the Fairme Davido and Michky pair, but the custodians, the Aunty and niece pair, chose the Mbadiwe Twins as the winners of the game.
Also, Biggie added that the position does not come with immunity from eviction.
It is no longer news that the 9th season of the show has begun. Show host and reality TV star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the housemates into the house, but this time in pairs. The live premiere show on Sunday, July 28, featured a performance from top Nigerian artist Niniola.
See post here:
Internet users react to Mbadiwe twins win
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@enasv:
"HOH without immunity? abeg I no want."
@liliys_perfume"
"I feel…this guy’s will go far."
@debbytopaz:
"What’s d essence of winning when there’s no immunity???"
@onlyy_uju:
"My faves."
@higginsjarad7:
"Em be like gay."
@tech_guru_essentials:
"Congratulations to them my faves."
Ocee & Ozee Mbadiwe Look Dapper as They Step On Stage
Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, the children of politician Ozumba Mbadiwe, shocked fans as they appeared on stage on Big Brother Naija season 9.
The duo, who seem to be well known in the Nigerian entertainment space, introduced themselves as lawyers.
The show promised to introduce contestants in pairs and has kept to their word as Biggie does not plan to play games this season.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng