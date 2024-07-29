Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, kids of politician Ozumba Mbadiwe, have emerged as the first winning pair of the Big Brother Naija in the Head of House challenge

The Big Brother Naija show began on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and they had their first HOH games

Although it came to a tie between them and the Fairme Davido and Michky pair but the custodians chose them to win

Nigerians love every bit of the Big Brother Naija show this season as the unexpected Mbadiwe twins, Ocee and Ozee, kids of the famous politician Ozumba Mbadiwe's kids, emerge as the winners of the first HOH challenge of the 9th season.

As opposed to the usual way of playing the Head of Hosue games, this time, the hosts had to play a ballot game, in which each pair of 28 hosts voted for the pair they wanted to win the HOH challenge.

BBNaija 9: Nigerians jubilate as Ocee and Ovee Mbadiwe win 1st HOH. Credit: @ozeembadiwe

After all the pairs voted, there was a tie between them and the Fairme Davido and Michky pair, but the custodians, the Aunty and niece pair, chose the Mbadiwe Twins as the winners of the game.

Also, Biggie added that the position does not come with immunity from eviction.

It is no longer news that the 9th season of the show has begun. Show host and reality TV star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the housemates into the house, but this time in pairs. The live premiere show on Sunday, July 28, featured a performance from top Nigerian artist Niniola.

Internet users react to Mbadiwe twins win

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@enasv:

"HOH without immunity? abeg I no want."

@liliys_perfume"

"I feel…this guy’s will go far."

@debbytopaz:

"What’s d essence of winning when there’s no immunity???"

@onlyy_uju:

"My faves."

@higginsjarad7:

"Em be like gay."

@tech_guru_essentials:

"Congratulations to them my faves."

Source: Legit.ng