Verydarkman has slammed Daddy Freeze after a Supreme court in River states upheld the N5 million fine imposed on him

The media personality was dragged to court by his wife's former husband, who accused him of committing adultery with her

In the video made by the activist, he ridiculed Daddy Freeze and said he will invite him to a live session so he can explain himself

Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has picked on media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy freeze.

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had refuted committing adultery with Benedicta Elechi, though he promised to pay the N5 million fine slammed on him by the court.

Activist Verydarkman calls out Daddy Freeze over adultery saga. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

After Daddy Freeze's reaction, VDM also made a video to mock the embattled media personality. According to him, it was his turn since he used to judge others.

He suggested that Daddy Freeze should come to his Instagram live session so he can explain what happened. He also promised to bring Benedicta's former husband, Paul Odekina, to the live session.

Verydarkman advises Daddy Freeze

The activist, who loves calling out celebrities imitated Daddy Freeze by displaying how he used to behave anytime he goes on an Instagram live session.

He later advised the controversial broadcaster to ask God for forgiveness so that he will not face God's wrath.

Reactions trail the video made by the activist about Daddy Freeze

Netizens reacted to the video made by Verydarkman about the media personality. Here are some of the comments below:

@rnzlbrd:

"This boy no dey tire ?"

@ikewande:

"See where Nigerian youths dey focus their every on."

@adunsexy_1:

"Go work u no more valid."

@wooms01:

"What exactly does this one do for a living?"

@stc_wearss:

"You no dey rest ?"

@just_ognatty1:

"Boy, have some respect and give quiet."

@snowpea.tara.0:

"No use your energy find work do."

@emikmarie_luxury:

"Na ppl like you make God destroy sodom and Gomorrah for this same bible..kettle calling pot black."

@reallily1:

"This guy is a total nuisance, why is he all about insulting, mocking tarnishing peoples image ?"

@peace_berry_127:

"This VDM na real case."

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ojo had shared video evidence in which Verydarkman requested specific conditions for offering an apology.

The activist had promised to apologise if he sees any proof that he called Ojo a failed actress at anytime.

The videos Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

Source: Legit.ng