The wife of Nigerian Senator Regina Daniels has shared a video where she addressed Nigerians about the protest

It is no longer news that the nationwide protest began today, Thursday, August 1, 2024, and has been said to run till the 1oth day of the month

In Regina's remark, she urged Nigerians to be peaceful while protesting, as violence defeats the main purpose

Nigerian actress and politician Regina Daniels has shared a post concerning the nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance.

The mother-of-two acknowledged that she understands Nigerians' state of mind and their thirst for a better nation.

Regina Daniels advises protesters. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

However, violence will only defeat the sole purpose of the protest. In this same vein, Regina asked Nigerians to show their concerns without a cause for violence.

See her post here:

Recall that the billionaire wife recently shared her husband's complaints about her work via her social media page.

The movie star revealed that her husband wanted her to stop wearing makeup and asked her fans if they agreed with her husband's decision. Many of her fans still find it hard to believe that that little actress from years ago is now a married madam.

See reactions to Regina Daniel's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@winilove30:

"Go and protest madam and stop yelling at us. Abeg get out jare."

@celebritysalesboi:

"Madam stand up and join the protest no Dey advice us."

@favourite8325:

"Go and protest if you know the masses are suffering. Lead by example."

@toochy01:

"Na you make the best choice for the entire Nigeria oh."

@emeldiva:

"Funny thing you won't even step out of your house."

@biggestwayda:

"Make I go show my neighbour this video…cuz the werey say blood go flow ooo."

@theozymobiles_:

"Omo I don't even know say nah little Regina be this oo."

Regina Daniels receives heartwarming admiration

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her beautiful mother, Rita Daniels, made it to the news recently.

The talented movie star shared an emotional chitchat moment with her mum, who showered her with praise.

The elderly woman further revealed her desire for her daughter, spurring reactions across social media.

Source: Legit.ng