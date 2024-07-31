Lovers of Big Brother Naija sweethearts Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura have been hit with sad news as the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Neo and Beauty melted hearts at his 30th birthday party with friends and family

In a recent development, it was discovered that the two lovers are no longer following each other

It is unclear what happened between Big Brother Naija reality TV stars Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This is not the first time Neo and Beauty will unfollow each other, as they also did during his time on the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

Beauty and Neo spark reactions online.

Source: Instagram

Beauty and Neo sparked a breakup rumour following his entanglement with Ilebaye and Tolanibaj.

In a fresh development, it has just been realized that the lovers have again unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reason for this action is still vague, as no party has said anything yet. However, the development shocked to Neo's online inlaws, who constantly drag Neo's ex, Vee, and hail him for leaving her for Beauty.



The latest development is coming after they celebrated Neo's 30th birthday with friends and family.

Peeps react to Neo and Beauty's news



@gifted_kollectionz:

"Hmmm I didn’t like him for her."

@clarion_nnekaa:

"Mtchewwww i knew it."

@hajia_rahinna:

"Neo is far better some of you boyfriends and husbands and whenever it comes to Neo issues so many fools have a lot to say about him."

@bestfitcakes_bfc:

"Stunts sha. But even at that, I didn't feel any chemistry btw them."

@melanin_ruth_:

"How do you people even know this things??"

@princess_chi_bae:

"People fall out in relationships. They will settle."

@folukeee:

"Them no dey follow each before an."

@donprettychiamaka:

"I knew they were both too fake abeg."

@ponase16:

"Its been long overdue,i hate that relationship,Neo is a use."

Neo Akpofure graduates from bible school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Neo and his colleagues graduated from the Logic Bible Foundation Class.

He was seen dancing as he collected his award and posed with Pastor Flourish Peter, the Senior Pastor of the church.

In the video he shared on his Instagram story, Akpofure was dancing joyfully while flaunting a copy of his certificate.

