Ugandan Socialite Tenge Tenge Arrives in Nigeria, Meets Emmanuella and Aunty Success, Clip Trends
- Clips of Ugandan content creator Tenge Tenge arriving in Lagos for the Makayla Malaka concert and featuring in a new music video being shot by Davido have gone viral
- Hours after arriving in Lagos, photos of Tenge Tenge hanging out with Nigerian child comics, Aunty Success and Emmanuella have got people talking
- Tenge Tenge has stirred a bit of an uproar on his page after he publicly declared his love for Don Jazzy and asked to meet the music mogul
Ugandan content creator Tenge Tenge stirs emotions across Nigerian social media as his arrival in the country trends.
According to details shared by Tenge Tenge, he is currently in Nigeria for the Makayla Malaka children's concert at Balmoral Event Centre, Victoria Island.
Hours after Tenge Tenge's arrival in Lagos, pictures of him hanging out with child comic Emmanuella and her younger one, Aunty Success, have gone viral.
Emmanuella and Aunty Success would also be at the Makayla Malaka children's concert. The young comics were spotted hanging out with Tenge Tenge amid the recent allegations against their Uncle Mark Angel.
Tenge Tenge to feature in Davido's video
According to Nechesblog, Tenge Tenge is also in Nigeria because of a music video being shot by Davido.
The page shared that Tenge Tenge is set to feature in Davido's upcoming music video. However, something the Ugandan socialite did during his stay that caught his attention was a video he published declaring his love for Don Jazzy.
He also noted that he would love to see Don Jazzy during his time in Lagos before he returns to Kampala, Uganda.
See Tenge Tenge's posts as he met Emmanuella and Aunty Success:
Netizens react as Tenge Tenge arrives in Naija
Here are some of the reactions that trailed Tenge Tenge's arrival in Nigeria:
@mrvotage:
"Tenge is becoming handsome and it might affect his career."
@_phaisol__mansa__:
"I hope no one thinks what am thinking 😂 Go tenge go."
@ayomide248__1:
"So this guy is alive."
@mizz.cuppy:
"Success come big pass Emmanuella."
@boblee_official19:
"Hope yunno say na on Monday Be protest pls know go back so we can put u I front on Monday."
@viralgramm247:
"Success has grown taller than emmanuella."
@iris_flower_dnc_:
"Wemblymo has no purpose in Nigeria. His foundation wasn’t even invited. Big up Tenge and Ghetto kids."
@hakeemalpharhoomes:
"Bro chose meeting famous people as a hobby😩✅✅✅you made it bro."
Mark Angel's real estate in PH goes viral
Legit.ng recalls reporting when videos of Mark Angel's new real estate in Port Harcourt went viral.
A video sighted online showed the exterior of Mark Angel's alleged estate in Port Harcourt looking exquisite.
Despite how long the comedian has been in the industry and the money he has obviously made, he chooses to live his life lowkey.
