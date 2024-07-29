Barely hours into the newly launched Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9, the Zinwe couple that is made up of Chinwe and Zion, is already entertaining viewers

Recall that this BBNaija edition, dubbed “Dynamic Duos’ came with a new twist of allowing participants to play as a pair

A footage went round online showing the Zinwe in a romantic moment as they shared a passionate kiss, triggering reactions online

The newest Big Brother Naija housemates, Chinwe and Zion, identified together as Zinwe, have officially made a mark on this show’s edition as the first pair to share a romantic kiss in the house

The duo, who were revealed to be in a five-month relationship during the show’s premiere, is unfazed by their love and already giving viewers the premium content they signed up for.

BBNaija Chinwe and Zion shared their first kiss on the show. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

A viral video captured after the head-of-house games, which the Mabdiwe twins won, showed Chnwe and her boyfriend Zion engaging in a slippery, wet kiss that had internet users reacting.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija Zinwe spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

sugar_officials:

"Single people go see shege this."

murphybest4:

"Just yesterday wey una enter house, kissing don even commence, no moral lesson."

junie_flames:

"Some people will go home on time, they should ask Lilo and Eric."

sylchick:

"Show never start."

lilian_udodinma:

"I likeeeeeeeeeee this ship oooo, haters stay clear."

sugar_officials:

"Single people go see shege this period."

mychaskia:

"@zionofficial_ was he talking about cornflakes to snack on asin food or na him babe he dey call cornflakes like this ?😂😂😂 benin boys eh."

omalauretta_:

"Rvbbish!!! Barely 24hrs . Unserious beings."

Singer Niniola brings groove to Biggie's stage

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata opened the Big Brother Naija season 9 premiere as it kicked off today, July 28.

The highly anticipated season, Dynamic Duos, saw the Afrobeats diva bring her sonic energy to the stage, as viewers and fans enjoyed the moment.

Videos making the rounds online show Niniola and her dance troupe bring maximum entertainment as she rendered her sonorous vocals on stage.

Source: Legit.ng