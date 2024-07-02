Big Brother Naija's love birds, Neo and Beauty Tukura, made social media users blush during the model's birthday

Neo turned third on Monday, July 1, and he celebrated it with his close friends and family, as well as his girlfriend, Beauty

While Beauty gave a speech on her man's day, she listed out thirty things he loved about him to commemorate his birthday

Nigerian reality TV star and brand ambassador Beauty Tukura is on many people's lips online as she spoke highly of her man, Neo Akpofure, at his birthday dinner.

It is no news that Neo and Beauty have been together for a while. At first, the news of their relationship shocked the BBNaija audience, as many would not have pictured them together.

Beauty talks highly about Neo, and lists 30 lovable things about him. Credit: beautytukura, @neoakpofure

Source: Instagram

However, months later, it is evident that these two are fond of each other and making conscious efforts to make things work.

"Neo encouraged me to workout" - Beauty

At Neo's birthday dinner, Beauty made a sweet list of thirty things she loves about her man. The crowd could've been heart-cheering and gushing while she spoke glowingly about Neo Akpofure.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ex-beauty queen also noted that her physique encourages her to hit the gym and be fit.

Watch Beauty's adorable speech here:

Recall that Neo was previously in a romantic relationship with Vee, a former contestant on the reality show. However, they had a fallout that shook the internet.

Beauty spurs reactions with speech

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Read them below:

@true_son247:

"Wait until he finishes all the money emiefele gave to you. Then your eye go clear."

@shi2_jmk:

"Chemistry is not giving at all."

@yuljudy4eva:

"Odogwu silencer bbn version."

@preciousjustin64:

"Na this perosn una say fine pass phyna??? Na this perosn be the most beautiful? Una Dey really joke."

@true_son247:

"Wait until he finishes all the money emiefele gave to you. Then your eye go clear."

@mimi_sugar001:

"Bitter women wey full dese page, Una don sleep?? Allow these people to be happy in peace."

Neo shares provisions and toiletries to inmates

Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Neo Akpofure recently visited the correctional facility in Warri.

The reality star shared photos taken with the prison officials and the items he donated to the facility; Neo noted he had a soft spot for prison inmates because he grew up around them, as his mum used to be a prison warden.

Source: Legit.ng