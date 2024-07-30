Nigerian reality TV star Vee Iye has caused commotion on Twitter after she reacted to users on the platform

It's no news that fans always compare Vee to her ex, Neo's new girlfriend, Beauty Tukura, while calling her ugly

In a new tweet, Vee reacted to the naysayers ranting about her seemingly 'over-hyped beauty', stirring more comments online

Reactions have trailed social media pictures of Victoria Adeleye, better known as Vee, after fans shared their opinions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Vee and Mavin Records signee Magixx sparked dating rumours after the latter shared photos of them on social media.

Vee responds after getting dragged by tweeps. Credit: @veeiye, @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

In a fresh development, Vee has reacted to getting dragged by users of Elon Musk's X, comparing her to her ex, Neo's new girlfriend and calling her ugly.

What Vee said to trolls

In her response, Vee noted on her X page that he could not believe that pictures taken with her iPhone 12 were causing so much noise on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Vee wrote:

"I can’t believe the pictures I take on my little iPhone 12 are causing this much discourse."

See her tweet below:

This is not the first time Vee has been dragged over her beauty. Many have said in the past that Neo made a mistake falling for Vee, but the reality TV star does not get fazed.

Fans react to Vee's response

Here is how social media users reacted:

@not_chiomaa:

"Vee is a pretty lady yes !! But Ngl the hype is more than the beauty fr let’s stop being biased."

@dongiovanni_1:

"Vee’s reply though."

@v_toria122:

"Before you come for Vee make sure you’re well educated and outspoken because when she starts. Don’t complain."

@poshest_hope:

"Vee is the prettiest to come out from big brother. Argue with your keypad."

@themagichands.ng:

"What’s the hate on this lady? She’s a fine lady, why are they trying so hard to tear her down. SMH."

@micheal___x:

"Apparently, Vee is pretty, but where the problem comes from is y’all saying she’s the prettiest."

@yo_ur_next_girlfriend:

"Did I just see kim okra??"

Vee claps back at Isilomo

BBNaija Vee reacted to Isilomo's criticism of the outfits former housemates wore to the 2024 AMVCA.

Isilomo, a former housemate in the fourth edition of the reality show, reviewed what each of the reality stars wore to the AMVCA.

Reacting to the critique, Vee said that she didn't know such a person called Isilomo was in existence.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng