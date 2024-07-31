Nigerian actor Lege Miamii has opened up on his beef with Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus

During an interview on Echo Room, the Singles Hook-Up show host explained how he billed someone N2 million to connect him with Badmus

Lege explained how the whole thing degenerated into his issues with the after she called to blast him

Nigerian actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii is back in the news over his issues with his colleague, Eniola Badmus.

Lege Miamii was a guest on Echo Room and he explained the dynamics of his popular online show, Singles Hook-Up and how Eniola Badmus came into play.

Lege Miamii explains beef with Eniola Badmus.

According to the movie star, his Live show gets a lot of audience even from top media houses in the country and it was on one of such days that Eniola Badmus called in to find a partner.

Lege said that after he brought the actress on his platform, some big boys showed interest and he billed one of them N2 million which was eventually paid in bits.

The actor said:

“Some big boys came that they wanted her and I billed the person N2 million and the person paid the money, he even paid it small small but I just combined everything and said no problem. It’s even a privilege for her for me to bill a guy N2 million, na hype I hype am. I did my normal matchmaking and everybody went their way.”

However to Lege’s dismay, Eniola Badmus called him a few months later to question him about an interview he granted to a media house and how it led to their issues. See the video below:

Fans react to Lege and Eniola Badmus’ beef

For some reason, netizens seemed to be very amused by what Lege had to say on his issues with Eniola Badmus. Read some of their comments below:

christian_chidi7:

“😂😂😂 I too like LEGE that is very funny 😂.”

shira9iki___:

“Hype or help.”

Wolexthedj231:

“Baba don run 😂.”

_rhadoooo:

“😂😂😂 why you self dey do cho cho cho.”

Parabolic_kng:

“English hard, pidigin hard pass 😢.”

sabu22films:

“They deserve themselves.”

the_real_ak_smile:

“Make we talk truth ooo…Eniola Bad if she enter u.”

sheikh_bin_talib:

“Why him no just kuku tell dey story for Yoruba 😂😂😂😂😂oga pidgin English self na gbas gbos.”

mimizjay7:

“2m for who ? I rather use 1m carry 5BBL girls for lekki. Not just anyhow o better yansh and fine face.”

Lege says Eniola Badmus didn't pay for privacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus were locked in a battle of words on social media for a few hours.

Eniola Badmus had called out Lege Miami, noting that his revelation to a media house was against the confidential ethics binding to the matchmaking enterprise.

In another video, Kehinde Adams responded to Eniola Badmus' voice note. After raining different curses on his colleague, he noted that Eniola Badmus had not asked him to put her in the private session.

