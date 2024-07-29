BBNaija: Nelly’s Team Debunk Exotic Pole Dancer Claim, Name Her Real Jobs, “She’s a Decent Lady”
- BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Nelly from the Nelita pair made headlines amid claims about her career path
- During the show premiere, it was announced that she was a pole dancer and a strip dancer, and it drew people’s attention
- In a new development, Nelly’s team has taken to social media to debunk the claim while revealing her true jobs
The BBNaija No Loose Guard season kicked off on July 28, 2024, and one of the housemates, Nelly, caused a buzz over claims about what she does for a living.
During the premiere, Nelly, half of the Nelita team, was introduced as a strip dancer and a pole dancer, and Nigerians had a lot to say about it.
However, shortly after Nelly settled in the house, her team took to her official Instagram account to debunk the pole dancer claims.
In an official press statement that was posted online, it was noted that the BBNaija housemate was inaccurately represented as a strip and pole dancer. They also went on to reveal that Nelly is a chef and is professionally known for her culinary skills as well as a video vixen.
See the press release below:
Fans react to Nelly’s press statement
Shortly after the press statement clarifying Nelly’s job was posted, many fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts. Read what they had to say below:
Directorhercules:
“Nelly has been a hardworking video vixen since day1, I have never heard or seen Her do such things They labeled Her doing. She’s a decent lady and that’s all I have to say rn.”
jubileeamos:
“We pin for her 👏.”
natachi_ozeh:
“Ahhhh thank you ohhhh , I was shocked as well when Ebuka said it.”
vivianchiamakachukwurah:
“She has just gained a fan.”
bluereginald1:
“Whatever she is,it's nobody's business..A chef and Video vixen,pirrrr🙌😍.”
chachalinus022:
“We the Wizkid FC go vote you dear, just calm down mamacita.”
davidksylva:
“Let them promote her for u coz no promotion is bad promotion..as far as we know the truth.”
its_nancy.a.m:
“Thank you for this!!!! I was in shock …😢,anyway #project Nelly #Nelita let’s gooo🔥❤️.”
Officialsandraokorie:
“Exactly… I almost unfriend someone yesterday bcox of this statement😂.”
Chiommy578:
“Anyhow they come we no panic🙌.”
Queen_nellynews:
“We love you Nelly baby, no form of propaganda will ever change that.”
How Nelly featured in Wizkid's music video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after one of the BBNaija show's housemates, Nelly was admitted into the house, details about her life emerged online.
An old video of Nelly featuring in Wizkid's music video as a vixen went viral.
Legit.ng recalls reporting Nelly's entry with her pair into the BBNaija house and some of the details she shared about herself.
Source: Legit.ng
