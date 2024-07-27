A Nigerian woman shared a video of her brother, who earned his PhD at the age of 27, and it quickly went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the proud sister captures the moment her brother steps up to the podium alongside his fellow graduates

The video highlights the joyous occasion at Babcock University’s convocation, showing the PhD graduates exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands

Man graduate with PhD at 27. Photo credit: @sashatobz

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said his salary improved from N32,500 to £15,000 after he relocated to the UK.

Babcock university student spends 12 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Backcock University student spent 12 years pursuing academic degrees with only a one-year break for NYSC.

The man began his academic journey in 2013 when he matriculated for his first degree.

Benny Dera earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 and completed his one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng