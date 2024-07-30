Nigerian socialite DJ Chicken and Fuji legend, Pasuma, caused a buzz on social media after a video of them together went viral

In the trending clip, DJ Chicken was seen getting very emotional about meeting the Fuji boss for the first time

The display between the content creator and Pasuma drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian content creator and disk jockey Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken and legendary Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma have drawn the attention of netizens.

A video showing the moment DJ Chicken met Pasuma for the first time during an event in Lagos has made the rounds online.

Fans react to video of DJ Chicken with Pasuma. Photos: @djchicken_kukuruku, @aleeb_p

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, DJ Chicken got very emotional and burst into tears after meeting the Fuji musician. The content creator was even more touched when Pasuma called him by his name, showing that he knew who he was.

Further into the video, Chicken went on his knees as he continued greeting Pasuma and also kissed the Fuji star’s hands. However, he did not stop there. The content creator asked the music star to show him love by giving him some money because he had not eaten in a while. To that, Pasuma asked if he wasn’t the same person who used to wear big chains around his neck on social media.

See the video below:

Peeps react to DJ Chicken and Pasuma’s video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to DJ Chicken and Pasuma’s meeting. Read what they had to say below:

Shade_gold:

“Alhaji pasuma the most humbled, friendly classy man I’ve met 😍😍😍😍.”

Folakemimighty_:

“Pasuma my forever Crush ! I just like him for no particular reason.”

Asoebi_by_ocube:

“Are you sure Pasuma is not the father of DJ Chicken 😂 ....bcs they look alike.”

glambyabike__:

“Very dramatic 😂.”

being_mrs_babs:

“Let's have it 😂.”

Victoriousman1404:

“Chicken Don Kolo Button 😂😂.”

thecomplete360woman:

“Na yesterday I know that this chicken guy might be going through some psychological challenges coz mehn. He worse pass portable 😢.”

Phenomenal_chap:

“Them kukuma look alike.”

togochick001:

“Such a dramatic man😂.”

manlikeog:

“Forming humble make Paso fit dash am money 😂.”

Dami_feyi:

“Chicken for a reason 😂😂dramatic much.”

Source: Legit.ng