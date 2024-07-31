Nigerian movie star Sarah Martin has called out one of her friends who snatched the husband of another of their friends

The actress shared a lengthy video on social media, where she narrated the heartbreaking situation

She also gave the said friend, identified as Charity, an ultimatum to leave their friend's house or risk getting exposed fully on social media

Sarah Martin, a Nigerian actress, who is also Judy Austin's ex-bestie has expressed her disappointment in one of her friends after she planned to snatch the husband of another friend of theirs.

The actress took to the official social media page, where she detailed what this friend, Charity, planned for the other.

According to her, their other friend helped Charity move to the United States because she complained of loneliness in Nigeria.

When Charity got there, their married friend accommodated her, but she had ulterior motives. Charity then called Sarah to share her plans and seek her advice.

Charity told Sarah that since their friend has been married for 2 years and is childless, she can help the husband with a child.

Sarah wrote:

"It is evil of you to move to the USA only to snatch your friend’s husband, get pregnant for him and push your friend away! She’s barely 2years in marriage for goodness sake! She brought you to USA to find a greener pasture not to destroy her home! Charity you re evil!!! Before amadioha visits you in that home, pack your filthy clothes out of that house!"

Recall that Legit.ng reported how Sarah Martin slammed Judy Austin and blamed her for Yul Edochie's refusal to send for his kids.

Peeps react to Sarah's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@decorinspiredbyd:

"You see broke women? Fear them! It doesn’t take anything from them to destroy your beautiful marriage."

@diamondbeauty78:

"Who be this charity make we visit her page."

@scalarmonty:

"Since no be Judy pay that money eh they will always be your example."

@amapadgggyyy:

"Sarah u promised not to talk about her again..what happened??"

@ujuanikwe:

"May that evil she planned for someone who have nothing but good intentions for her backfire on her!"

@realtruthlover:

"Another judy in someone's marriage."

@bosedem:

"Sarah!!! You need to evaluate your friends oo!"

@simplepriscajn:

"See why my friends don't visit my home? I no kuku get bestie."

Sarah Martins blows hot, replies May Edochie

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has finally reacted to the legal action taken against her by actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May.

Sarah said she would not be bullied as she shared how she apologised to May for any words she might have found offensive during her interview with Daddy Freeze.

The actress, however, added that May would also be hearing from her lawyers soon, a statement which stirred reactions.

