A woman has shared a sad video after deciding to quit her relationship with her lover who cheated on her

According to the heartbroken lady, she confirmed he was cheating but he kept on insisting that he didn't cheat

Social media users who came across the sad video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A touching video shared by a woman on social media revealed her painful decision to end her relationship due to her partner's unfaithfulness.

Despite having evidence of his cheating, her partner continued to deny the act, leaving her emotionally devastated.

30-year-old woman announces status as single mother

Woman returns to mum's house at 30

The woman, identified as @morelyfewithzandriaaaaaa on TikTok, expressed her anguish and feeling of betrayal over the situation.

She revealed that she had made the difficult choice to move back into her mother's house and raise her child alone, a reality she had not anticipated at the age of 30.

In her words:

"POV: Moving back into your mom house at 30 because life didn't stop you when you found you were going to be a single mom because you got cheated on. That shiit hurt like hell. Even with the proof in my face he still say he didnt cheat. Talk about gaslighting."

Reactions as lady cries over lover's cheating habit

The TikTok post touched many social media users who shared similar experiences of being cheated on and gaslighted by their partners.

@Ari said:

"To have parents that welcome you back no matter what age you are is a blessing in itself. You got this sis!"

@Love Tiffinee stated:

"Fix your face, wipe your eyes, and smile. Your mom is going to help you make this situation ok. You and your baby are going to be good!!!"

@gbemisola_fabrics said:

"I can feel your pain sis, I was once in that shoe but trust me the best is on its way. The day I left my ex husband I taught the world is ending."

@Suz reacted:

"So the thing is many of our mothers never left after getting cheated on so we could have that parent figure to come back to when the going gets tough."

@ifemidayo said:

"My mom would literally use that against you. It happened to me and my mom keeps condemning me castigating me I regret even moving into her house she would always talk about how she warned me then."

@Tara said:

"Give it to god and place everything under his feet. God I’m pray for you to heal and restore everything she lost and bless her life abundantly."

@nae added:

"I feel like too many of us are going thru this, but s/o to the parents who always have their doors open, you aren’t alone it’s gonna get better stay strong sis!"

Woman quits marriage after having 2 kids

