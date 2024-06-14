Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has continued to slam her former friend, Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie

Following claims that Yul had stopped fending for his kids with his first wife, May Edochie, Sarah fired shots online

Sarah Martins’ claims about Judy’s involvement in making Yul no longer fend for his kids drew the attention of fans

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has continued to speak on Yul Edochie’s second marriage to her former friend, Judy Austin.

Recall that reports recently made the rounds after Yul’s first wife, May Edochie’s lawyer, claimed that the actor had stopped taking up responsibility for his children.

Fans react as Sarah Martins blasts Yul and Judy. Photos: @officialsaramartins, @judyaustin1

Shortly after that, Sarah Martins took to her official Instagram page to fire shots at Judy Austin while blaming her for the development.

The Nollywood star fired shots at Judy by listing some of the characteristics of unchaste women, aka ‘ashawo’ and the things they do not do.

According to Sarah, these 'service women' do not kidnap people’s husbands, and they do not make their victims neglect their children. The actress added that Judy should stop fussing because they had left Yul as an empty man for her.

In her caption she wrote:

“Ashawo no dey make their victim to neglect their children! You can do better!”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Sarah Martins blames Judy Austin

After Sarah Martins pointed fingers at Judy Austin for having a hand in Yul Edochie no longer fending for his kids, some Nigerians had things to say. Read them below:

chigozie_ukonu_nwanguma_:

“It is only in Nigeria that a father will dodge child support and be making noise on social media. Anyway, old age will summarise his uselessness.”

Emeraldposh:

“As innnn....Nah you snatch man nah you still no rest .”

Nomsilacious:

“Why is he behaving like someone under a spell ”

ezeqwesiri:

“There’s really something wrong with the constant need to validate the marriage online ! Something ain’t right.”

adeyzey:

“Yul and Judy lack emotional Intelligence!”

cynthia_kelz:

“He's really mean to abandon the responsibilities of their kids to their mother alone. No normal human being would do that.”

Thec_la_:

“Sarah is just weapon fashioned against Judy.”

vicdave_solarenergy:

“I have never seen a restless snatcher like Judy God forbid.”

linda_hl___:

“Truth be told, they left an empty vessel for that woman. Yul isn’t Yul anymore.”

gemini_goddess1993:

“They left the man for u, So why Judy is always behaving as if she is fighting another woman over Yul is really amazing . But then again, how come Yul has never come out to fight for Judy, but she is always fighting for him online Saying if u come for him She will come for u 10x .., Yul has never done that for her .. I want to know why ?”

Yul Edochie accused of domestic violence

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer opened up more can of worms about Yul amid their divorce.

In a new video made by the lawyer, he alleged that Yul was violent towards May, which was why she had to seek protection from the court and file for divorce.

Issuing some threats and warnings, the man said he was ready to speak even if May did not give him permission.

