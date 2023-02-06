Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has finally reacted to the legal action taken against her by actor Yul Edochie's first wife May

Sarah said she would not be bullied as she shared how she apologised to May for any words she might have found offensive during her interview with Daddy Freeze

The actress, however, added that May would also be hearing from her lawyers soon, a statement which stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It appears the drama between actor Yul Edochie’s first wife May Edochie and actress Sarah Martins would continue to linger in the media.

Sarah has taken to social media to react to the lawsuit May filed against her.

Sarah Martins refuses to be bullied. Credit: @mayyuledochie @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, Sarah put up a video of her live session with Daddy Freeze where she addressed a photoshopped image.

During the interview, Sarah tendered an apology to May for photoshopping her, and her children with her husband, Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin and son.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress, however, stressed that the defamatory comment May attributed to her wasn’t made by her, adding that she wouldn’t be bullied, insulted or harassed by May’s fans.

She also hinted that her legal team would get back to May.

An extract from her post read:

“No! I won’t keep quiet especially when I am being insulted, harassed and bullied by her so called fans over what I didn’t do.Today, I was physically harassed by her aggressive and uncultured fans and I won’t tolerate such behaviors against me again!

"YOU WILL HEAR FROM MY LEGAL TEAM!”

See her post below:

May Edochie slams actress Sarah Martins with N500m lawsuit over photoshopped family Xmas photo

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, stirred reactions on social media after taking legal steps against actress Sarah Martins.

Recall that during the festive season, Sarah took to Instagram with an altered version of a family Christmas photo shared by May.

May and her children were spotted in the original version, however, Sarah went the extra mile of having Yul and his second family, Judy and son, photoshopped into the image.

As if that was not enough, she proceeded to caption the photo: “beautiful family, as it should be”.

Source: Legit.ng