Nigerian content creator Peller was recently spotted hanging out with Ugandan socialite Tenge Tenge

During their recent meeting in Lagos, Peller was stunned when he found out Tenge Tenge doesn't know, and he slammed him for not knowing who he is

However, after they get over their differences, Peller shares what he thinks of Tenge Tenge with him and even gives him a new name

The growth of the Nigerian content creator and Livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat has been meteoric, and he seems set to do anything to protect his image.

A recent clip of him getting upset with Ugandan socialite Tenge Tenge, who, during a meet-up, said he doesn't know him, has gone viral.

Content creator Peller links up with Ugandan socialite Tenge Tenge. Photo credit: @peller089/@rango_tenge_tenge

Peller lashed out at Tenge Tenge for saying he didn't know him but followed him on Instagram and TikTok.

Amid the conversation, Tenge Tenge's manager intervened, noting that he knows Peller and that he manages the socialite's accounts.

Peller calls Tenge Tenge beautiful

After Tenge Tenge's manager resolved the skirmish between the Nigerian content creator and his principal, the pair were spotted sharing a private conversation.

In another clip, Peller is heard declaring his love for Tenge Tenge. He also gives the 13-year-old a new name that stirs mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tenge Tenge arrived in Nigeria and was seen hanging out with child comics Emmanuella and Aunty Success at the Mykala Malaka children's concert.

See the video of Peller and Tenge Tenge that got people talking online:

Reactions as Peller linkup with Tenge Tenge

See some of the comments that trailed Peller and Tenge Tenge's video:

@fidelismbey:

"Peller omo werey."

@b_a_r_d_e_jr:

"Peller na werey nobody wey he no fit tackle."

@busybrain.30x:

"POV: you can Give him ur phone. Peller: I de work for garage."

@bad_boy_zema3030:

"Werey say potato."

@official_big_toria:

"Peller no well ooo."

@usehstanley:

"Peller self no small."

@busybrain.30x:

"Shebi dem say this boy don die chai."

@nikky_looye:

"Werey said so beautiful. How is Tenge Tenge beautiful?"

@saint_seyi:

"E say na Ogun owo boy."

@lucas_jr200:

"Too beautiful bawo? God abeg o!"

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

