Days after the breakdown of things between Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE) and his protege Barber Chair, a video of how they met has emerged online

In the viral clip, Barber Chair was seen chasing down cars in traffic while carrying a mini speaker and hyping

The viral clip has got people talking online, with many hailing GOE for helping the young man and taking him off the streets

Young hype artist Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair, when he was still on the streets and hustling in traffic before GOE decided to help him re-emerge online.

The clip emerged online days after Muiz's relationship with his former boss, God Over Everything (GOE), broke down.

A video of the first GOE saw Barber Chair in traffic hyping and decided to help him trends. Photo credit: @barber_chair_@money_gee34

Recall when GOE released a video and a statement confirming that he had terminated the business contract between him and Barber Chair.

According to reports that trailed the re-emerged viral clip, Barber Chair was seen chasing cars down in traffic with a mini speaker and hyping for stipends.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE came out to share details about his relationship with Barber Chair and how things ended.

He accused the young man of being arrogant and flirtatious. GOE also noted that he had caught the 14-year-old sending money to women for sexual pleasures.

Watch the video of how GOE met Barber Chair for the 1st time:

Reactions trail video of Barber Chair

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video of how GOE met Barber Chair on the streets:

"He seem to know more though, he’s young but he’s got more to offer."

"He don miss those 100 naira wey dem dey dash am for road."

"Y’all jst dey cap if na you Shey u go stay."

"Leris and genrumen."

"Have seen this boy Elegushi beach before."

"Oloribuku omo."

"We're not ready for the convo yet but let move."

"Soo he should not have access to his freedom again because of say he helped abi naija stop emotional talk jaray."

GOE confirms receiving N20 million from Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE broke out last year after his hype song Italawa, dedicated to Wizkid, went viral.

In appreciation of the track, Wizkid gave GOE N20m. In a video that has gone viral, the hypeman, who was spotted with comedian Salo, was overjoyed.

He confirmed Wizkid blessed him with a substantial amount of N20 million.

