Fast-rising content creator Peller recently trended online after some comments he made about his old school went viral

In a viral clip, Peller shared how the principal of the secondary school he graduated from reached out to him and asked that he visit the school during their end-of-session party

Peller noted that his reason for requesting to be paid was because when he was still in the school, he was treated badly

Young skit maker and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, recently sparked mixed reactions online with some comments he shared in a viral live session.

In the video, Peller discusses a recent business deal that went south and how his former principal invited him to his old school.

He noted that when he got the invite, he asked to be paid for the visit, but the principal refused.

Peller said she wanted him to attend the graduation party for free and spend time with some of his former alums.

"Na them teach me business studies" - Peller

The content creator noted in his post that the principal turned down his offer to be paid N500k.

He stated that he could have gone for free, but he intentionally demanded that he be paid because of how he was treated at school when he was still a student there.

Peller shared how the principal wouldn't let him take exams and chased him away from the school because of his tuition fees, which were as low as N20k.

The young TikTok has made quite a name for himself in the content-creating industry. He recently won an impressive award at the TrendUpp Awards as the Best rising talent in the industry.

Reactions trailed Peller's video

@badboisince1972:

"Bobo collect ur money complete ooo cuz school no help ur matter at all at all."

@crypto_karshxchange:

"The school seff suppose Dey ashame say you be der student."

@directosinwin20:

"500k for wenti 😢bro on top you wey no fit make my people laugh."

@badboyrexx7:

"All dis school go think say dem wise."

@keezy_music:

"If you’ve been sent out of school before because of small amount ehh you’ll know how it feels 😂😂 making it to where he is was no help from the school so if he charges them, I don’t think he’s wrong."

@pablo_son_of_the_most_high:

"If e never blow shey dem go remember m say na student."

@asapjay01:

"You no suppose go 😂, the school no sabi at all, and evidence shock."

@big__daann:

"Very good collect your money guy no even pity anybody."

@aminuson1990:

"Aswear this guy na werey 😂😂😂😂 I love you little bro."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

