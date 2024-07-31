Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman trended online after an old moment from his thoughtful days surfaced

The outspoken TikToker was spotted shirtless in a viral photograph that showed in front of an uncompleted building compound

While some appreciated the internet sensation, others found a means to throw shades at him as the picture went viral

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, made the rounds online after a throwback picture from his younger days surfaced on social media.

The outspoken man was captured shirtless as he stood attentively for a quick snapshot, with a background that looked like that of an uncompleted building.

Verydarkman’s old picture surfaced online. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

However, Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop used the opportunity to jab the TikToker, who is fond of making visual appearances on singlets, noting that he doesn’t like wearing clothes.

Stanley wrote:

“Una Activist. Na from kid him start to Dey naked. Very irresponsible dirty dark man. See as him Dey like … Is well.”

VDM’s picture spurs reactions online

Netizens who came across the post expressed their admiration for the activist regardless of the jab.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kemybily:

"Him throwback day far better than your present."

official_benie_:

"This VDM throwback still make sense pass your present and future."

creamy_angel17:

"Everybody get throwback na. He's still cute though."

mary__okocha:

"It's the song you use for your posts for me. Them dey always ryhme."

nngoddess_:

"You both come from the Trenches in your early years.. A life in which you trying to make better..😞 No need to judge what you come from."

agbor2029:

"Jealousy go kpai you.Removed bitterness from your heart so Godcan bless you Stanley."

jehovahs_boy34:

"You sure say you get Sense at all? Everything no be Cruise cuz like this your own na mumu dey worry you now!!! @stanley_ontop Na your problem be this."

fantastikeve12:

"Ontop zukwanike 😂😂😂 you are the weapon fashioned against him."

