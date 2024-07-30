A man has earned the admiration of many internet users over how he put a smile on the face of someone sleeping on the street

The kindhearted man approached the sleeping fellow, woke him up and got a barber to give him a haircut

While he was receiving a haircut, other interesting events followed immediately, which ended with the once unkempt fellow having a new look

The man's look was transformed. Photo Credit: @brytiqiwundu

People celebrate the kind man

IGOLO said:

"Nah this kind Joy I wan get when I see my DREAMS come to pass."

abarakennethobaci said:

"After he see flower money his dance change like a rich man."

edegbejosephine@gmail.com said:

"Chai may this joy you gave this guy never depart from you."

pretty_betty💫❤🥺 said:

"See as I dey smile 😫, God bless you people."

NanaEscobar D 1st said:

"He was dreaming exactly something like this and you made it a reality. Nice one."

Momma 😘😘🥰 said:

"AWWU GOD will surely bless you, more money in your account, Amen to all your secret prayers 🙏🏾 May he help you solve every probs in your way."

Ru_thie said:

"My own be say that woman selling groundnut, how did you manage to arrange those groundnut on the tray."

Dollypee said:

"Who noticed the moment my guy see the money bouquets dance step changed automatically."

