Nigerian content creator Eniola gave an update about his health, and his fans worried on his behalf

He noted he went to the hospital, and tests discovered that he had an ulcer, but he didn't seem fazed at all

Rather than be concerned, Enioluwa Adeoluwa pulled out a huge plate of jollof rice and noted he would tackle the disease with food

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a Nigerian creator, has updated his fans on social media about his health.

The social media personality noted that he was feeling unwell and went to the hospital. The doctor ran some tests and told him that he had an ulcer.

The 25-year-old noted that he found it unbelievable, but the doctor informed him that other things could cause the disease and not necessarily starvation.

He was given some medication to heal the sore in his stomach. However, Enioluwa had other plans.

What Enioluwa did to tackle ulcer

Taking to his official social media page to share the gist with his fans and ask for their prayers, he pulled out a huge heap of jollof rice and fried meat that would ordinarily suffice for 3 people and downed it in minutes.

Enioluwa's social media followers were shocked and left their thoughts in his comment section.

Social media users react to Enioluwa's video

@mangobakeshop:

"Ulcer chose the wrong stomach."

@mc_lively:

"Haaaaa….e finish that rice."

@crazeclown:

"Ahhh my mouth was open."

@waleeyah___:

"Stomach ulcer can be very funny. That rice wey you eat can still trigger it."

@nks_kitchen:

"Ulcer, you looked left, right and center it’s Eni you decided to visit? You gonna see shege banza."

@opiajesus:

"Am I the only one in awe that eni finished that large amount of food?"

